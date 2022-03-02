CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
College Basketball

New Mexico State and SFA meet in conference showdown

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 3:02 AM

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (20-8, 12-4 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (24-5, 12-3 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Teddy Allen and the New Mexico State Aggies host Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Aggies have gone 12-1 in home games. New Mexico State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The ‘Jacks have gone 12-4 against WAC opponents. SFA has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. New Mexico State won the last matchup 72-58 on Jan. 22. Allen scored 26 points points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Kensmil is shooting 59.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

