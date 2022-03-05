New Hampshire Wildcats and Binghamton Bearcats play in America East Tournament

Binghamton Bearcats (11-16, 8-10 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-12, 10-8 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (11-16, 8-10 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-12, 10-8 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Hampshire Wildcats play in the America East Tournament against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Wildcats are 10-3 on their home court. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 0.7.

The Bearcats are 8-10 against conference opponents. Binghamton ranks third in the America East scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Ogheneyole Akuwovo averaging 0.3.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. New Hampshire won the last matchup 66-62 on Feb. 26. Guadarrama scored 16 to help lead New Hampshire to the victory, and Christian Hinckson scored 15 points for Binghamton.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Martinez is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Marco Foster is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Jacob Falko is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

