Nevada visits Boise State following Shaver’s 27-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (23-6, 14-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (23-6, 14-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 27 points in Boise State’s 86-76 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

The Broncos have gone 12-3 in home games. Boise State scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 6-10 in MWC play. Nevada ranks third in the MWC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Bramah averaging 4.5.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Boise State won the last meeting 85-70 on Jan. 13. Shaver scored 28 points points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abu Kigab is averaging 14.4 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Desmond Cambridge is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wolf Pack. Will Baker is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.