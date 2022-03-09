Nevada plays New Mexico in MWC Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (13-18, 5-12 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (12-17, 6-12 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico Lobos (13-18, 5-12 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (12-17, 6-12 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -5.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack play in the MWC Tournament against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Wolf Pack are 7-7 on their home court. Nevada has a 7-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lobos are 5-12 in MWC play. New Mexico ranks eighth in the MWC with 11.7 assists per game led by Jaelen House averaging 4.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Nevada won 79-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Desmond Cambridge led Nevada with 18 points, and House led New Mexico with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Cambridge is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 18.3 points for the Lobos. House is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

