Nevada beats New Mexico 79-72 in MWC tourney

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 6:24 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grant Sherfield had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Nevada defeated New Mexico 79-72 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 14 points for Nevada (13-17). Warren Washington added 11 points and eight rebounds. Will Baker had 10 points.

Jaelen House had 19 points and seven assists for the Lobos (13-19). Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 15 points and Javonte Johnson had 14 points.

