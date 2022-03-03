Nebraska women hit 15 3s, beat Illini in 2nd round of B10

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaz Shelley made nine of Nebraska’s tournament-record 15 3-pointers in scoring a career-high-tying 32 points, and the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaz Shelley made nine of Nebraska’s tournament-record 15 3-pointers in scoring a career-high-tying 32 points, and the sixth-seeded Cornhuskers rolled past 14th-seeded Illinois 92-74 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament Thursday night.

Nebraska (23-7) takes on third-seeded and 10th-ranked Michigan in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Shelley was 9 of 13 from the arc, one make shy of her career best but matching the tournament record. Alexis Markowski, the Big Ten freshman of the year, made a trio of 3s and finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Isabelle Bourne added 15 points and Sam Haiby 10.

Nebraska won its fourth straight game and sixth of its last seven.

Adalia McKenzie scored 18 points and Aaliyah Nye and Jayla Oden had 14 each for the Fighting Illini (7-20), which reached the second round after beating 11th-seeded Wisconsin on Wednesday, becoming the first 14-seed to advance since 2015. But they simply couldn’t keep pace with Nebraska, which won a Feb. 12 matchup 82-63. Nebraska has won eight straight in the series.

After a few early ties, Nebraska took the lead for good on a Bourne 3-pointer three minutes into the game and led 26-17 after the first quarter, 44-29 at halftime and 68-52 after three periods. The lead reached 25 midway through the final quarter.

