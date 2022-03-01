Nebraska visits No. 23 Ohio State after McGowens’ 25-point performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -14.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes after Bryce McGowens scored 25 points in Nebraska’s 93-70 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes are 12-1 on their home court. Ohio State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers are 2-16 in conference play. Nebraska is 3-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Ohio State won the last matchup 87-79 on Jan. 3. Malaki Branham scored 35 points points to help lead the Buckeyes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Wheeler is averaging seven points and 3.3 assists for the Buckeyes. E.J. Liddell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

C.J. Wilcher averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. McGowens is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 2-8, averaging 78.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

