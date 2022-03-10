RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Ndefo powers Saint Peter's…

Ndefo powers Saint Peter’s past Fairfield in MAAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 12:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 20 points as Saint Peter’s topped Fairfield 77-63 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Daryl Banks III had 14 points for the Peacocks (17-11). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points.

Second-seeded Saint Peter’s dominated the first half and led 44-19 at intermission.

Taj Benning had 19 points for the seventh-seeded Stags (15-18). Supreme Cook added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Saint Peter’s advances to Friday’s semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday’s match-up between 11th-seeded Quinnipiac and No. 3 seed Siena.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up