CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Ndefo leads St. Peter's…

Ndefo leads St. Peter’s over Fairfield 57-41

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks as St. Peter’s defeated Fairfield 57-41 on Saturday.

Daryl Banks III had 11 points for St. Peter’s (16-11, 14-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Clarence Rupert added three blocks.

Fairfield totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jesus Cruz had 11 points for the Stags (14-17, 8-12). Supreme Cook added 10 points and eight rebounds. Taj Benning had seven rebounds.

The Peacocks, who beat Fairfield 70-59 on Feb. 18, swept the season series with the Stags.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up