NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 9:49 PM

Murray St., Ohio Valley Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Chattanooga, Southern Conference

Georgia St., Sun Belt Conference

Jacksonville St., Atlantic Sun Conference

Delaware, Colonial Athletic Conference

Wright St., Horizon League Conference

Bryant, Northeast Conference

South Dakota St., Summit League Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Colgate, Patriot League Conference

