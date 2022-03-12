RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
N. Colorado beats Portland St. 86-79 in Big Sky tourney

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 1:08 AM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Daylen Kountz had a career-high 36 points as Northern Colorado got past Portland State 86-79 in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Friday night.

Kountz shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and shot 10 for 11 from the line. He added seven rebounds.

Dalton Knecht had 17 points for Northern Colorado (20-14). Kur Jongkuch added eight rebounds. Bodie Hume had 8 points and 11 rebounds.

Michael Carter III scored a season-high 22 points for the Vikings (14-17). Damion Squire added 14 points. Khalid Thomas had 13 points.

