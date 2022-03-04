Murrell and Ole Miss host Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-15, 6-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-17, 4-13 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-15, 6-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-17, 4-13 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Matthew Murrell scored 25 points in Ole Miss’ 83-72 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels have gone 10-7 at home. Ole Miss has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Commodores are 6-11 in conference games. Vanderbilt has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Rebels. Nysier Brooks is averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is scoring 20.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.