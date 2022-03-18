RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport | Putin responses to opponents | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | How to help
Murray State Racers take on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in second round

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (20-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. Murray State Racers (31-2, 18-0 OVC)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Murray State Racers and Saint Peter’s Peacocks meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Racers are 18-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Peacocks’ record in MAAC action is 14-6. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by KC Ndefo averaging 1.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Daryl Banks III is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 11.5 points. Doug Edert is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

