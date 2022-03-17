Murray State and San Francisco meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

San Francisco Dons (24-9, 10-6 WCC) vs. Murray State Racers (30-2, 18-0 OVC) Indianapolis; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Francisco Dons (24-9, 10-6 WCC) vs. Murray State Racers (30-2, 18-0 OVC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Murray State Racers play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the San Francisco Dons.

The Racers are 18-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dons are 10-6 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Yauhen Massalski averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brown is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 16.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. K.J. Williams is averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Jamaree Bouyea is averaging 16.7 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Dons. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.