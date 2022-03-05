RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Murray lifts Long Beach St. past UC Riverside 73-72 in OT

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 10:25 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jadon Jones drew a foul with less than a second remaining in overtime and made both free throws to give Long Beach State a 73-72 victory over UC Riverside on Saturday night.

Joel Murray had 26 points and Jordan Roberts added 20 points as the Beach stretched their home win streak to nine games.

Colin Slater had 12 points for Long Beach State (18-11, 14-3 Big West Conference). Aboubacar Traore added nine rebounds.

Zyon Pullin scored a career-high 24 points plus seven rebounds and seven assists for the Highlanders (16-11, 10-7). Wil Tattersall added 17 points. Callum McRae had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Beach improved to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Long Beach State defeated UC Riverside 68-62 on Jan. 27.

