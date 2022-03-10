RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Murray leads Long Beach over Bakersfield 72-61 in Big West

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 6:06 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Joel Murray had 25 points as top-seeded Long Beach State got past ninth-seeded Cal State Bakersfield 72-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference tourney on Thursday.

Jordan Roberts had 16 points for Long Beach State (19-11). Jadon Jones added 14 points. Aboubacar Traore had nine rebounds.

Justin McCall had 19 points for the Roadrunners (8-19). Cameron Smith added 14 points. Justin Edler-Davis had nine rebounds.

