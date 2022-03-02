Mount St. Mary’s routs St. Francis (N.Y.) 78-48 in NEC

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 16 points as fourth-seeded Mount St. Mary’s defeated fifth-seeded St. Francis (N.Y.) 78-48…

Listen now to WTOP News

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 16 points as fourth-seeded Mount St. Mary’s defeated fifth-seeded St. Francis (N.Y.) 78-48 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku added 15 points each for the Mountaineers. Offurum also had seven rebounds. Malik Jefferson had 12 points and nine rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (14-15).

Rob Higgins had 12 points for the Terriers (10-20). Michael Cubbage added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.