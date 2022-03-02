CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Mount St. Mary's routs…

Mount St. Mary’s routs St. Francis (N.Y.) 78-48 in NEC

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 16 points as fourth-seeded Mount St. Mary’s defeated fifth-seeded St. Francis (N.Y.) 78-48 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku added 15 points each for the Mountaineers. Offurum also had seven rebounds. Malik Jefferson had 12 points and nine rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (14-15).

Rob Higgins had 12 points for the Terriers (10-20). Michael Cubbage added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

MSPB can chip away case backlog ‘almost immediately,’ having regained first quorum in 5 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up