Mosley, Clay carry Missouri St. past Valpo in MVC tournament

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 11:05 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 18 points as Missouri State beat Valparaiso 67-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournment quarterfinals on Friday night.

Donovan Clay added 17 points for the Bears (23-9), while Gaige Prim chipped in 16. Prim also had 17 rebounds.

Thomas Kithier had 17 points and seven rebounds for Valpo (14-18). Kevion Taylor added 13 points. Sheldon Edwards had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

