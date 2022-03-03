CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Morris lifts Abilene Christian…

Morris lifts Abilene Christian over Dixie State 80-64

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Mahki Morris had 18 points and six rebounds as Abilene Christian topped Dixie State 80-64 on Thursday night.

Cameron Steele had 12 points for Abilene Christian (19-9, 10-7 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Airion Simmons added 11 points and six steals. Immanuel Allen had 10 points.

Coryon Mason, who led the Wildcats in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Hunter Schofield had 15 points for the Trailblazers (13-17, 6-11). Jacob Nicolds added 12 points. Dancell Leter had seven rebounds.

The Wildcats, who beat Dixie State 64-50 on Jan. 1, swept the season series with the Trailblazers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up