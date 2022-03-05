RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Morris leads Abilene Christian…

Morris leads Abilene Christian past Tarleton State 61-56

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 9:41 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Mahki Morris registered 18 points as Abilene Christian narrowly defeated Tarleton State 61-56 on Saturday night.

Tahj Small had 17 points for the Texans (14-17, 9-9 Western Athletic Conference). Montre Gipson added 17 points and nine rebounds. Freddy Hicks had 13 points.

The Wildcats (20-9, 11-7) improved to 2-0 against the Texans for the season. Abilene Christian defeated Tarleton State 77-63 on Feb. 12.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

