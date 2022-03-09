RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Morgan State Bears take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in MEAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:42 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-15, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Morgan State Bears (12-13, 7-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bears have gone 8-4 in home games. Morgan State is fifth in the MEAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Miller averaging 5.7.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-7 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is 5-0 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Morgan State won 76-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Trevor Moore led Morgan State with 17 points, and Antonio Madlock led South Carolina State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Torrion Ware is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.9 points. Lagio Grantsaan is shooting 52.2% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

Madlock is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rahsaan Edwards is averaging 12.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

