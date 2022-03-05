RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Montgomery leads Alcorn St. over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 100-77

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 9:24 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Keondre Montgomery had 21 points as Alcorn State romped past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 100-77 on Saturday.

Montgomery hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Lenell Henry had 17 points and nine rebounds for Alcorn State (15-15, 14-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Byron Joshua added 15 points. Darrious Agnew had 14 points. Justin Thomas had a career-high 10 assists plus 11 points.

It was the first time this season Alcorn State scored at least 100 points and the Braves’ posted other season highs of 28 assists and 63 first-half points.

Kylen Milton scored a career-high 42 points for the Golden Lions (7-24, 5-13). Dequan Morris added 18 points.

The Braves improved to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Alcorn State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-64 on Feb. 5.

