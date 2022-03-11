Monmouth hosts Rider after Murray’s 21-point game

Rider Broncs (14-18, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Monmouth Hawks (20-12, 11-9 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (14-18, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Monmouth Hawks (20-12, 11-9 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Monmouth Hawks after Dwight Murray Jr. scored 21 points in Rider’s 71-70 win over the Iona Gaels.

The Hawks have gone 9-5 at home. Monmouth is the top team in the MAAC with 11.5 fast break points.

The Broncs are 8-12 against MAAC opponents. Rider is the MAAC leader with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Murray averaging 5.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Rider won the last matchup 74-65 on March 5. Mervin James scored 23 to help lead Rider to the win, and Shavar Reynolds scored 15 points for Monmouth.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Papas is averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Murray is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 12.0 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

