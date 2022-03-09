Monmouth Hawks and Niagara Purple Eagles play in MAAC Tournament

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-15, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Monmouth Hawks (19-12, 11-9 MAAC) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-15, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Monmouth Hawks (19-12, 11-9 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Monmouth Hawks and Niagara Purple Eagles square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Hawks have gone 9-5 at home. Monmouth averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 9-11 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is third in the MAAC giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Niagara won the last meeting 70-69 on Jan. 30. Marcus Hammond scored 27 to help lead Niagara to the victory, and George Papas scored 20 points for Monmouth.

TOP PERFORMERS: Papas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Walker Miller is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

Hammond averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Noah Thomasson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

