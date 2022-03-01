CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Moerman leads Air Force past San Jose St. 58-54

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 11:48 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Moerman recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Air Force to a 58-54 win over San Jose State on Tuesday night, snapping the Falcons’ nine-game losing streak.

A.J. Walker had 15 points for Air Force (11-17, 4-13 Mountain West Conference). Jake Heidbreder added 10 points.

Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 18 points for the Spartans (8-21, 1-16). Omari Moore added 14 points and seven rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but no assists. Ibrahima Diallo had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Falcons, who beat San Jose State 63-53 on Jan. 25, swept the season series with the Spartans.

