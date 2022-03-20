RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Mississippi State hires New…

Mississippi State hires New Mexico State’s Jans as coach

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State named Chris Jans its men’s basketball coach on Sunday, a day after he led New Mexico State in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

The school announced the hire on its athletic department’s website but did not provide details. Jans, who went 122-32 the past five seasons in Las Cruces, guided the 12th-seeded Aggies past No. 5 seed UConn 70-63 in the first round before they fell 53-48 to fourth-seeded Arkansas in Saturday night’s West Region game in Buffalo, New York.

He is 143-44 as a Division I head coach, including going 21-15 at Bowling Green during the 2014-15 season. Jans’ .765 winning percentage is fourth nationally among active head coaches behind Gonzaga’s Mark Few (.837), Kansas’ Bill Self (.768) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (.766), who will retire after this season.

Jans also served two stints on Wichita State’s staff, helping guide the Shockers to seven consecutive NCAA Tournament berths during his first stay. His background also includes several stops on the junior college level.

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said Jans was considered one of college basketball’s top coaches and that his overall resume “speaks for itself.”

Cohen added: “What stood out about Coach Jans was his culture of accountability, hard-working mentality, emphasis on player development and vision for the future. … Coach Jans is a proven leader and winner.”

Jans replaces Ben Howland, who left Wednesday after seven seasons with the Bulldogs.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up