Milstead and CSU Fullerton host Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-10, 10-5 Big West) vs. CSU Fullerton Titans (19-10, 11-4 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Damari Milstead scored 24 points in CSU Fullerton’s 73-55 win against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Titans are 11-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton scores 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 10-5 in conference games. Hawaii is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Hawaii won the last meeting 72-55 on Feb. 13. Noel Coleman scored 24 to help lead Hawaii to the win, and Milstead scored nine points for CSU Fullerton.

TOP PERFORMERS: E.J. Anosike is averaging 16.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Titans. Milstead is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Junior Madut is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

