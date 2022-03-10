RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Miller scores 16 to…

Miller scores 16 to lead Morgan St. over SC State in MEAC

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 8:57 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Miller had 16 points and seven rebounds as four-seed Morgan State beat five-seed South Carolina State 80-77 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Keith McGee made two free throws for a six-point lead with 48 seconds left and held on to win.

Chad Venning had 15 points for Morgan State (13-13). Isaiah Burke added 13 points. Lagio Grantsaan had 12 points.

Antonio TJ Madlock had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-16). Omer Croskey added 11 points and three blocks. Jemel Davis had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

