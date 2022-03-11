RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia continues assault on Mariupol | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | Europe wonders about next target | How to support Ukraine
Miller, Reynolds lead Monmouth past Niagara in MAAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 1:11 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Walker Miller had 17 points and Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 15 to help Monmouth fend off Niagara 61-58 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Marcus McClary added 10 points and Nikkei Rutty grabbed nine rebounds for the fourth-seeded Hawks (20-12).

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the fifth-seeded Purple Eagles (14-16). Noah Thomasson and Justin Roberts added 13 points apiece.

Monmouth advances to play No. 9 seed Rider in the semifinals on Friday.

