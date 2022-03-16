RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Mike Carey retires as…

Mike Carey retires as West Virginia women’s basketball coach

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 2:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Mike Carey retired Wednesday after 21 seasons as women’s basketball coach at West Virginia.

Carey guided the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 447-239 record.

Carey, 63, said he looks forward to spending time with his family, which includes five grandchildren.

“This has been a lot of fun, and I am certainly proud of what we were able to build and accomplish,” Carey said in a statement released by the school. ”It has been a privilege to lead this program, but I believe this is the right time in my life to turn the program over to someone else.”

“I have had a wonderful career coaching at the high school, Division II and Power 5 levels, but I want to now take some time for myself and family, to sit back, breathe and enjoy what has been a long and fun career.”

Prior to joining West Virginia, Carey spent 13 seasons as the men’s coach at Division II Salem. His overall career record is 735-341.

When he was hired at WVU in 2001, Carey took over a program that had averaged just eight wins over each of the previous four seasons. Carey was named Big East coach of the year in 2004 and 2010, and Big 12 coach of the year in 2014. Nine of his players were named Associated Press honorable mention all-Americans.

“He was willing to take over our program at a difficult time in its history and made it nationally competitive,” athletic director Shane Lyons said. “Mike and I have had several discussions prior to this season about continuing to lead our program in the future, and each time he wanted to wait and be patient to make sure that was what he wanted to do, so I know he has been thinking about this for quite some time.”

West Virginia compiled a 15-15 mark in Carey’s final season. Lyons said he will start an immediate search for Carey’s successor.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up