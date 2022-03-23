RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | 3 UN resolutions to help Ukraine | How to help
Middle Tennessee plays UNC Wilmington in CBI Tournament matchup

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 2:22 AM

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-9, 15-3 CAA) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (26-10, 13-5 C-USA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and UNC Wilmington Seahawks square off in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Blue Raiders’ record in C-USA play is 13-5. Middle Tennessee is eighth in C-USA in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. DeAndre Dishman leads the Blue Raiders with 5.0 boards.

The Seahawks are 15-3 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jefferson is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 14.7 points. Dishman is shooting 54.5% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Mike Okauru averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Sims is shooting 35.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 66.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

