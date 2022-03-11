RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Middle Tennessee hosts Walker and UAB

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

UAB Blazers (25-7, 14-4 C-USA) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (23-9, 13-5 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Jordan Walker scored 26 points in UAB’s 80-66 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Blue Raiders have gone 15-0 at home. Middle Tennessee is seventh in C-USA scoring 73.7 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Blazers are 14-4 against C-USA opponents. UAB averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Blazers won 97-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Walker led the Blazers with 42 points, and Josh Jefferson led the Blue Raiders with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Walker is averaging 19.5 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers. Quan Jackson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

