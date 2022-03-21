RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | Zelenskyy appeals to Israel for aid | Push for hypersonic weapons? | How to help
Middle Tennessee, Boston University play in CBI Tournament

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Boston University Terriers (22-12, 11-7 Patriot) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (24-10, 13-5 C-USA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Boston University Terriers meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Blue Raiders have gone 13-5 against C-USA teams. Middle Tennessee has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 11-7 in Patriot play. Boston University ranks sixth in the Patriot scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Sukhmail Mathon averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is averaging 9.5 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Javante McCoy is averaging 17.6 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

