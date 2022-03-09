Michigan plays Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wolverines are 10-5 on their home court. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 73.2 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Hoosiers are 9-11 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wolverines won 80-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 25 points, and Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

