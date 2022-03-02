CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Miami takes road win…

Miami takes road win streak into matchup with Boston College

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 3:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Hurricanes (20-9, 12-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-17, 6-12 ACC)

, ; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hits the road against Boston College looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Eagles have gone 9-6 at home. Boston College has a 7-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Hurricanes have gone 12-6 against ACC opponents. Miami is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles and Hurricanes meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 7.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Kameron McGusty is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 8.7 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up