Miami (OH) visits Central Michigan following Healy’s 32-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-17, 6-12 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-20, 6-10 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Cameron Healy scored 32 points in Central Michigan’s 73-71 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Chippewas are 2-8 on their home court. Central Michigan has a 3-14 record against teams above .500.

The RedHawks are 6-12 in MAC play. Miami (OH) has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Central Michigan won 83-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Kevin Miller led Central Michigan with 24 points, and Mekhi Lairy led Miami (OH) with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Chippewas. Healy is averaging 12.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Dae Dae Grant averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Lairy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

