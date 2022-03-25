Miami Hurricanes and Iowa State Cyclones square off in Sweet 16

Iowa State Cyclones (22-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-10, 14-6 ACC) Chicago; Friday, 9:59 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Iowa State Cyclones (22-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-10, 14-6 ACC)

Chicago; Friday, 9:59 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Hurricanes take on the Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Miami ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by Sam Waardenburg shooting 42.0% from 3-point range.

The Cyclones are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 with 14.6 assists per game led by Tyrese Hunter averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Moore is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals. Kameron McGusty is shooting 48.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

Izaiah Brockington is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Cyclones. Hunter is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 53.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

