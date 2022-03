NIT St. Bonaventure 52, Virginia 51 Xavier 75, Vanderbilt 73 CBI Tournament Semifinals UNC-Willmington 80, N. Colorado 64 The Basketball…

NIT

St. Bonaventure 52, Virginia 51

Xavier 75, Vanderbilt 73

CBI Tournament Semifinals

UNC-Willmington 80, N. Colorado 64

The Basketball Classic Second Round

S. Utah 82, UTEP 69

