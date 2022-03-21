Men’s Tournament Scores

NCAA Second Round Houston 68, Illinois 53 Villanova 71, Ohio St. 61 Duke 85, Michigan St. 76 Iowa St. 54,…

NCAA Second Round

Houston 68, Illinois 53

Villanova 71, Ohio St. 61

Duke 85, Michigan St. 76

Iowa St. 54, Wisconsin 49

Texas Tech 59, Notre Dame 53

Miami 79, Auburn 61

Purdue 81, Texas 71

Arizona 85, TCU 80, OT

NIT Second Round

Xavier 72, Florida 56

Washington St. 75, SMU 63

Vanderbilt 70, Dayton 68, OT

Virginia 71, North Texas 69

St. Bonaventure 70, Oklahoma 68

CBI Tournament First Round

UNC-Wilmington 93, VMI 78

N. Colorado 74, FAU 71

Boston U. 71, UNC-Greensboro 68

Abilene Christian 82, Troy 70

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.