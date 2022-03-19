Men’s Tournament Scores

NCAA North Carolina 93, Baylor 86, OT Kansas 79, Creighton 72 Michigan 76, Tennesse 68 Providence 79, Richmond 51 UCLA…

NCAA

North Carolina 93, Baylor 86, OT

Kansas 79, Creighton 72

Michigan 76, Tennesse 68

Providence 79, Richmond 51

UCLA 72, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

St. Peter’s 70, Murray St. 60

Arkansas 53, New Mexico St. 48

Gonzaga 82, Memphis 78

NIT Second round

Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60

Wake Forest 80, VCU 74

BYU 90, N. Iowa 71

CBI Tournament First Round

Drake 87, Fort Wayne 65

UNC Asheville 80, Stephen F. Austin 68

Middle Tennessee 64, Cal Baptist 58

Ohio 65, Rice 64

The Basketball Classic First Round

UTEP 80, W. Illinois 54

