Men’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 11:59 PM

NCAA

North Carolina 93, Baylor 86, OT

Kansas 79, Creighton 72

Michigan 76, Tennesse 68

Providence 79, Richmond 51

UCLA 72, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

St. Peter’s 70, Murray St. 60

Arkansas 53, New Mexico St. 48

Gonzaga 82, Memphis 78

NIT
Second round

Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60

Wake Forest 80, VCU 74

BYU 90, N. Iowa 71

CBI Tournament
First Round

Drake 87, Fort Wayne 65

UNC Asheville 80, Stephen F. Austin 68

Middle Tennessee 64, Cal Baptist 58

Ohio 65, Rice 64

The Basketball Classic
First Round

UTEP 80, W. Illinois 54

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

