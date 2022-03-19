Men’s Tournament Scores

|NCAA
North Carolina 93, Baylor 86, OT
Kansas 79, Creighton 72
Michigan 76, Tennesse 68
Providence 79, Richmond 51
UCLA 72, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56
St. Peter’s 70, Murray St. 60
Arkansas 53, New Mexico St. 48
|NIT
|Second round
Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60
Wake Forest 80, VCU 74
BYU 90, N. Iowa 71
|CBI Tournament
|First Round
Drake 87, Fort Wayne 65
UNC Asheville 80, Stephen F. Austin 68
Middle Tennessee 64, Cal Baptist 58
Ohio 65, Rice 64
|The Basketball Classic
|First Round
UTEP 80, W. Illinois 54
