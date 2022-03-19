Men’s Tournament Scores

|NCAA
|First Round
Ohio St. 54, Loyola of Chicago 41
Auburn 80, Jacksonville St. 61
Texas Tech 97, Montana St. 62
Purdue 78, Yale 56
Villanova 80, Delaware 60
Miami 68, Southern California 66
Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64
Texas 81, Virginia Tech 73
Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53
Duke 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 61
Iowa St.59, LSU 54
Arizona 87, Wright St. 70
Houston 82, UAB 68
Michigan St. 74, Davidson 73
Portland 72, Seton Hall 44
