RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Men's Tournament Scores

Men’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 12:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NCAA
First Round

Michigan 75, Colorado St. 63

Providence 66, S. Dakota St. 57

Memphis 64, Boise St. 53

Baylor 85, Norfolk St. 49

Tennessee 88, Longwood 56

Richmond 67, Iowa 63

Gonzaga 93, Georgia St. 72

North Carolina 95, Marquette 63

New Mexico St. 70, UConn 63

St. Peter’s 85, Kentucky 79, OT

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Indiana 53

Creighton 72, San Diego St. 59, OT

Arkansas 75, Vermont 71

Murray St. 92, San Francisco 87, OT

UCLA 57, Akron 53

Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56

The Basketball Classic
First Round

Fresno St. 83, E. Washington 74

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up