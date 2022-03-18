Men’s Tournament Scores

NCAA First Round Michigan 75, Colorado St. 63 Providence 66, S. Dakota St. 57 Memphis 64, Boise St. 53 Baylor…

NCAA First Round

Michigan 75, Colorado St. 63

Providence 66, S. Dakota St. 57

Memphis 64, Boise St. 53

Baylor 85, Norfolk St. 49

Tennessee 88, Longwood 56

Richmond 67, Iowa 63

Gonzaga 93, Georgia St. 72

North Carolina 95, Marquette 63

New Mexico St. 70, UConn 63

St. Peter’s 85, Kentucky 79, OT

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Indiana 53

Creighton 72, San Diego St. 59, OT

Arkansas 75, Vermont 71

Murray St. 92, San Francisco 87, OT

UCLA 57, Akron 53

Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56

The Basketball Classic First Round

Fresno St. 83, E. Washington 74

