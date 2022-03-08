Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

Colonial Athletic Conference Semifinals Delaware 69, Towson 56 UNC-Wilmington 60, Charleston 57 Semifinals Wright St. 82, Cleveland St. 67 N.…

Colonial Athletic Conference Semifinals

Delaware 69, Towson 56

UNC-Wilmington 60, Charleston 57

Semifinals

Wright St. 82, Cleveland St. 67

N. Kentucky 57, Fort Wayne 43

Southern Conference Championship

Chattanooga 64, Furman 63, OT

Summit League Conference Semifinals

S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 60

N. Dakota St. 92, Oral Roberts 72

Sun Belt Conference Championship

Georgia St. 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 71

West Coast Conference Semifinals

Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 71

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Santa Clara 72

