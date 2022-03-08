CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 1:47 AM

Colonial Athletic Conference
Semifinals

Delaware 69, Towson 56

UNC-Wilmington 60, Charleston 57

Semifinals

Wright St. 82, Cleveland St. 67

N. Kentucky 57, Fort Wayne 43

Southern Conference
Championship

Chattanooga 64, Furman 63, OT

Summit League Conference
Semifinals

S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 60

N. Dakota St. 92, Oral Roberts 72

Sun Belt Conference
Championship

Georgia St. 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 71

West Coast Conference
Semifinals

Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 71

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Santa Clara 72

