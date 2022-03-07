Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Colonial Athletic Conference
|Semifinals
Delaware 69, Towson 56
UNC-Wilmington 60, Charleston 57
|Semifinals
Wright St. 82, Cleveland St. 67
N. Kentucky 57, Fort Wayne 43
|Southern Conference
|Championship
Chattanooga 64, Furman 63, OT
|Summit League Conference
|Semifinals
S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 60
N. Dakota St. 92, Oral Roberts 72
|Sun Belt Conference
|Championship
Georgia St. 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 71
|West Coast Conference
|Semifinals
Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 71
