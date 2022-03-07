RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Men's Conference Tournament Scores

Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Colonial Athletic Conference
Semifinals

Delaware 69, Towson 56

UNC-Wilmington 60, Charleston 57

Semifinals

Wright St. 82, Cleveland St. 67

Southern Conference
Championship

Chattanooga 64, Furman 63, OT

Summit League Conference
Semifinals

S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 60

N. Dakota St. 92, Oral Roberts 72

Sun Belt Conference
Championship

Georgia St. 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 71

West Coast Conference
Semifinals

Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 71

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

Congress seeks updates on state of the federal workforce in $1.5T omnibus spending deal

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up