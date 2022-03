America Athletic Conference Championship No. 18 Houston 71, Memphis 53 Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Richmond 64, Davidson 62 Big Ten…

America Athletic Conference Championship

No. 18 Houston 71, Memphis 53

Atlantic 10 Conference Championship

Richmond 64, Davidson 62

Big Ten Conference Championship

No. 24 Iowa 75, No. 9 Purdue 66

Ivy League Championship

Yale 66, Princeton 64

Southeastern Conference Championship

No. 9 Tennesse 65, Texas A&M 50

