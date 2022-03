Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Richmond 64, Davidson 62< Ivy League Championship Yale 66, Princeton 64 Southeastern Conference Championship No. 9…

Atlantic 10 Conference Championship

Richmond 64, Davidson 62<

Ivy League Championship

Yale 66, Princeton 64

Southeastern Conference Championship

No. 9 Tennesse 65, Texas A&M 50

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.