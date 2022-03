Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

America Athletic Conference Semifinals Houston 86, Tulane 66 Memphis 70, SMU 63 American East Conference Championship Vermont 82, UMBC 43…

America Athletic Conference Semifinals

Houston 86, Tulane 66

Memphis 70, SMU 63

American East Conference Championship

Vermont 82, UMBC 43

SMU vs. Memphis, 5:36 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Semifinals

Davidson 84, Saint Louis 69

Richmond 68, Dayton 64<

Big 12 Conference Championship

Kansas 74, Texas Tech 65

Big East Conference Championship

Villanova 54, Creighton 48

Big Sky Conference Championship

Montana St. 87, N. Colorado 66

Big Ten Conference Semifinals

Iowa 80, Indiana 77

Purdue 75, Michigan St. 70<

Ivy League Semifinals

Princeton 77, Cornell 73

Yale 67, Pennsylvania 61

Metro Atlantic Conference Championship

St. Peter’s 60, Monmouth 54

Mid-American Conference Championship

Akron 75, Kent St. 55

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship

Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 57

Mountain West Conference Championship

Boise St. 53, San Diego St. 52<

Southeastern Conference Semifinals

Texas A&M 82, Arkansas 64

Tennessee 69, Kentucky 62<

Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship

Texas Southern 87, Alcorn St. 62<

