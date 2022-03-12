Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|America Athletic Conference
|At Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Quarterfinals
Houston 69, Cincinnati 56
Tulane 69, Temple 60
SMU 83, Tulsa 58
Memphis 85, South Florida 69
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|At Capital One Arena
|Washington
|Quarterfinals
Davidson 74, Fordham 56
Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56
Dayton 75, UMass 72
Richmond 75, VCU 64
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|At Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Semifinals
Duke 80, Miami 76
Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 59
|Big 12 Conference
|At T-Mobile Center
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Semifinals
Kansas 75, TCU 62
Texas Tech 56, Oklahoma 55
|Big East Conference
|At Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Semifinals
Creighton 85, Providence 58
Villanova 63, UConn 60
|Big Sky Conference Tournament
|At Idaho Central Arena
|Boise, Idaho
|Semifinals
Montana St. 69, Weber St. 66
N. Colorado 86, Portland St. 79
|Big Ten Conference
|At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|Quarterfinals
Indiana 65, Illinois 63
Iowa 84, Rutgers 74
Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 63
Purdue 69, Penn St. 61
|Big West Conference
|At Dollar Loan Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|Semifinals
Long Beach St. 67,C Santa Barbara 64
CS Fullerton 58, Hawaii 46
|Conference USA
|At The Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|Semifinals
Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36
UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Semifinals
Monmouth 72, Rider 68
St. Peter’s 64, Quinnipiac 52
|Mid-American Conference
|At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Semifinals
Akron 70, Toledo 62
Kent St. 67, Ohio 61
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Semifinals
Norfolk St. 72, Morgan St. 63
Coppin St. 79, NC Central 73
|Mountain West Conference
|At Thomas & Mack Center
|Las Vegas
|Quarterfinal
|Semifinals
Boise St. 68, Wyoming 61
San Diego St. 63, Colorado St. 58
|Pac-12 Conference
|At T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas
|Semifinals
Arizona 80, Colorado 70
UCLA 69, Southern Cal 59
|Southeastern Conference
|At Amalie Arena
|Tampa, Fla.
|Quarterfinals
Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62
Arkansas 79, LSU 67
Tennessee 72, Mississippi St. 59
Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 71
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|Semifinals
Texas A&M-CC 71, Nicholls 64
Southeastern 74, New Orleans 65
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Semifinals
Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54
Alcorn St. 69, Alabama A&M 54
|Western Athletic Conference
|At Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Semifinals
New Mexico St. 75, Grand Canyon, 70
Abilene Christian 78, Seattle 76
