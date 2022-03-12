Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

America Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Quarterfinals Houston 69, Cincinnati 56 Tulane 69, Temple 60 SMU 83,…

America Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Quarterfinals

Houston 69, Cincinnati 56

Tulane 69, Temple 60

SMU 83, Tulsa 58

Memphis 85, South Florida 69

Atlantic 10 Conference At Capital One Arena Washington Quarterfinals

Davidson 74, Fordham 56

Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56

Dayton 75, UMass 72

Richmond 75, VCU 64

Atlantic Coast Conference At Barclays Center Brooklyn, N.Y. Semifinals

Duke 80, Miami 76

Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 59

Big 12 Conference At T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo. Semifinals

Kansas 75, TCU 62

Texas Tech 56, Oklahoma 55

Big East Conference At Madison Square Garden New York Semifinals

Creighton 85, Providence 58

Villanova 63, UConn 60

Big Sky Conference Tournament At Idaho Central Arena Boise, Idaho Semifinals

Montana St. 69, Weber St. 66

N. Colorado 86, Portland St. 79

Big Ten Conference At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Quarterfinals

Indiana 65, Illinois 63

Iowa 84, Rutgers 74

Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 63

Purdue 69, Penn St. 61

Big West Conference At Dollar Loan Center Henderson, Nev. Semifinals

Long Beach St. 67,C Santa Barbara 64

CS Fullerton 58, Hawaii 46

Conference USA At The Ford Center Frisco, Texas Semifinals

Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36

UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Semifinals

Monmouth 72, Rider 68

St. Peter’s 64, Quinnipiac 52

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Semifinals

Akron 70, Toledo 62

Kent St. 67, Ohio 61

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Semifinals

Norfolk St. 72, Morgan St. 63

Coppin St. 79, NC Central 73

Mountain West Conference At Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas Quarterfinal Semifinals

Boise St. 68, Wyoming 61

San Diego St. 63, Colorado St. 58

Pac-12 Conference At T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas Semifinals

Arizona 80, Colorado 70

UCLA 69, Southern Cal 59

Southeastern Conference At Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla. Quarterfinals

Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62

Arkansas 79, LSU 67

Tennessee 72, Mississippi St. 59

Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 71

Southland Conference At Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas Semifinals

Texas A&M-CC 71, Nicholls 64

Southeastern 74, New Orleans 65

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Semifinals

Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54

Alcorn St. 69, Alabama A&M 54

Western Athletic Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas Semifinals

New Mexico St. 75, Grand Canyon, 70

Abilene Christian 78, Seattle 76

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.